Zaki Nusseibeh honours researchers among top 2% of world scientists

ALAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Dec, 2021) The United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) today celebrated its leading researchers featured among Stanford University’s World’s Top 2% Scientists List. The list identifies the top scholars in their speciality areas and whose publications are most frequently cited by other authors around the globe.

Zaki Nusseibeh, Cultural Adviser to the UAE President, commended the scientists' achievements, saying, "To be included in the Stanford List indicates that, through their published work, the researchers have accelerated progress in their respective fields. Continuously, throughout their careers and today, they have advanced their respective scientific fields and assisted the productivity of other researchers.

"To have many of our scientists in the Stanford List signifies the university's value to world scholarship and the excellence of our research environment and scholars. It demonstrates that the university is making great advances in its mission to progress the Fourth Industrial Revolution by producing new knowledge and practical applications relevant to the needs of society, industry, and the economy."

Stanford University’s analysis was conducted using Elsevier’s Scopus abstract and citation database. Scopus is used by the academic community, governments, funding agencies, and industry research and development organisations to find relevant and authoritative peer-reviewed research. It helps identify experts and provides reliable data, metrics, and analysis of scholarly research.

UAEU’s Associate Provost for Research, Professor Ahmed Murad said, "The UAEU is dedicated to building a knowledge-based economy through its academic research. Our strategy promotes research cooperation with international academic ‎institutions and prestigious research centres around the ‎globe.

This year our results demonstrate a quantum leap in research output and publication in ‎research areas of national and international importance."

The quality of the academic outcomes of UAEU ‎researchers is impressive. Fourteen researchers from the ‎College of Medicine and Health Sciences, including one ‎medical laboratory specialist, were on the list. ‎The remaining 31 researchers, specialising in civil engineering, food science, ‎microbiology, renewable energy, material science, ‎economics and business administration, astronomy and ‎space sciences, and applied mathematics, received very ‎high citations during 2020.

In congratulating the assembled UAEU scientists, Chancellor Nusseibeh said this achievement is a testament to the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan’s conviction in the importance of higher education and international cooperation to national development.

The Chancellor connected the researchers’ achievements to the nation’s preparation for the Centennial 2071, saying, "The principles speak to the importance of developing intellect and knowledge, innovation, and research, and securing international collaboration. The achievements of our UAEU scientists embody and reinforce such principles."

In conclusion, the Chancellor explained the importance of the UAEU scientists’ achievements for future generations. "Our UAEU scientists’ research will enable these future generations to seek global horizons through a responsible international role. This is how we will achieve sustainable ecological, economic, and social prosperity, and the wellbeing and peaceful coexistence of all nations."