Zaki Nusseibeh inaugurates 'Tolerance Carpet Exhibition'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Nov, 2019) Zaki Nusseibeih, Minister of State, yesterday inaugurated the three-day "Tolerance Carpet Exhibition," held in Manarat Al Saadiyat and coinciding with the "Abu Dhabi Art Exhibition."

The carpet exhibition was organised by the "Sheikha Fatima bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation," in cooperation with the General and Cultural Diplomacy Office at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the "Sheikha Fatima bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Initiative for Carpet Production and Afghani Rural Development," coinciding with the Year of Tolerance.

The event was attended by Maywand Jabarkhyl, Executive Director of the Sheikha Fatima bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Project, and several officials.

Jabarkhyl said that the exhibition’s products are manually woven and can be categorised as modern art.

He also spoke about Afghanistan’s annual carpet production, which has significantly decreased in recent years, stressing that the initiative has created local job opportunities.

He added that the initiative plays a key role in the rural development of Afghanistan, improving living conditions and combatting unemployment while noting that it has employed over 4,000 workers, with 70 percent being women.

The initiative has contributed to the development of manual carpets, which accounts for 20 percent of Afghanistan’s GDP, he said in conclusion.