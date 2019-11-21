UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zaki Nusseibeh Inaugurates 'Tolerance Carpet Exhibition'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 06:30 PM

Zaki Nusseibeh inaugurates 'Tolerance Carpet Exhibition'

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Nov, 2019) Zaki Nusseibeih, Minister of State, yesterday inaugurated the three-day "Tolerance Carpet Exhibition," held in Manarat Al Saadiyat and coinciding with the "Abu Dhabi Art Exhibition."

The carpet exhibition was organised by the "Sheikha Fatima bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation," in cooperation with the General and Cultural Diplomacy Office at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the "Sheikha Fatima bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Initiative for Carpet Production and Afghani Rural Development," coinciding with the Year of Tolerance.

The event was attended by Maywand Jabarkhyl, Executive Director of the Sheikha Fatima bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Project, and several officials.

Jabarkhyl said that the exhibition’s products are manually woven and can be categorised as modern art.

He also spoke about Afghanistan’s annual carpet production, which has significantly decreased in recent years, stressing that the initiative has created local job opportunities.

He added that the initiative plays a key role in the rural development of Afghanistan, improving living conditions and combatting unemployment while noting that it has employed over 4,000 workers, with 70 percent being women.

The initiative has contributed to the development of manual carpets, which accounts for 20 percent of Afghanistan’s GDP, he said in conclusion.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Abu Dhabi Job Women Event

Recent Stories

Nepra notifies Rs.1.83 per unit in electricity tar ..

1 minute ago

Two students represent Pakistan at UNCRC

22 minutes ago

Northern v Southern Punjab ends in a draw

24 minutes ago

Ambassador Janjua briefs Belgian varsity students ..

2 seconds ago

Smog: Schools to remain closed on Friday in Lahore ..

3 seconds ago

Local markets witness fall in Gold price

43 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.