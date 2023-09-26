Zaki Nusseibeh inaugurates Roots’ exhibition at Alliance Francaise Abu Dhabi

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2023) ABU DHABI, 26th September, 2023 (WAM) – Zaki Nusseibeh, Cultural Adviser to the UAE President, inaugurated the Roots' Exhibition at the Alliance Française Abu Dhabi.

The exhibition, which was attended by Nicolas Niemtchinow, Ambassador of France to the UAE, as well as other diplomats, ambassadors and art enthusiasts, features a wide range of artworks reflecting the vibrant contemporary art scene, marking the first joint exhibition by Emirati artist Azza Al Qubaisi and French artist Karen Roush.

The exhibition honours the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, a pioneer in preserving mangroves.

While touring the exhibition, Nusseibeh praised the Alliance Francaise for its key role in promoting cultural activities and messages in Abu Dhabi, stressing that the exhibition is a significant step toward strengthening the cultural ties between the UAE and France.

“The Alliance Française association plays a key role in fostering cultural exchange and strengthening ties between the friendly nations of the UAE and France,” he said, adding that the exhibition showcases the diverse artistic talents in the community and highlights the role of art in bridging gaps and connecting people.



The exhibition, presented by the Alliance Française, showcases the artistic expressions of artists Karen Roush from France and Azza Al Qubaisi from the UAE, whose sculptures and paintings are inspired by the mangroves forests found in the UAE and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region.

The exhibition is not just a display of artworks but a celebration of mangrove trees and their diverse roots, which provide stability and oxygen. The word ‘Roots’ also symbolises the identity and cultural heritage of the region.

The Alliance Française is an association open to cultures and civilisations, present on five continents. It is the largest linguistic and cultural multinational in the world whose mission is to deploy the borders of French language and culture, while respecting the diversity of the UAE culture.

