Open Menu

Zaki Nusseibeh Inaugurates Roots’ Exhibition At Alliance Francaise Abu Dhabi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 26, 2023 | 09:15 PM

Zaki Nusseibeh inaugurates Roots’ exhibition at Alliance Francaise Abu Dhabi

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2023) ABU DHABI, 26th September, 2023 (WAM) – Zaki Nusseibeh, Cultural Adviser to the UAE President, inaugurated the Roots' Exhibition at the Alliance Française Abu Dhabi.
The exhibition, which was attended by Nicolas Niemtchinow, Ambassador of France to the UAE, as well as other diplomats, ambassadors and art enthusiasts, features a wide range of artworks reflecting the vibrant contemporary art scene, marking the first joint exhibition by Emirati artist Azza Al Qubaisi and French artist Karen Roush.
The exhibition honours the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, a pioneer in preserving mangroves.
While touring the exhibition, Nusseibeh praised the Alliance Francaise for its key role in promoting cultural activities and messages in Abu Dhabi, stressing that the exhibition is a significant step toward strengthening the cultural ties between the UAE and France.
“The Alliance Française association plays a key role in fostering cultural exchange and strengthening ties between the friendly nations of the UAE and France,” he said, adding that the exhibition showcases the diverse artistic talents in the community and highlights the role of art in bridging gaps and connecting people.


The exhibition, presented by the Alliance Française, showcases the artistic expressions of artists Karen Roush from France and Azza Al Qubaisi from the UAE, whose sculptures and paintings are inspired by the mangroves forests found in the UAE and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region.
The exhibition is not just a display of artworks but a celebration of mangrove trees and their diverse roots, which provide stability and oxygen. The word ‘Roots’ also symbolises the identity and cultural heritage of the region.

The Alliance Française is an association open to cultures and civilisations, present on five continents. It is the largest linguistic and cultural multinational in the world whose mission is to deploy the borders of French language and culture, while respecting the diversity of the UAE culture.

Related Topics

World Exchange France UAE Abu Dhabi Alliance September From

Recent Stories

Ahmed bin Mohammed attends AMF 2023 session featur ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed attends AMF 2023 session featuring GCC Secretary General

1 hour ago
 SMA invites specialists to contribute to its journ ..

SMA invites specialists to contribute to its journal&#039;s 4th issue

1 hour ago
 Dubai Media Council signs MoU with Egypt’s Supre ..

Dubai Media Council signs MoU with Egypt’s Supreme Council for Media Regulatio ..

2 hours ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince attends launch of Fujairah I ..

Fujairah Crown Prince attends launch of Fujairah International Mining Forum, app ..

2 hours ago
 Presight appoints QMM as liquidity provider to enh ..

Presight appoints QMM as liquidity provider to enhance trading on ADX

2 hours ago

Emirates Post Group shortlists three groups for ‘Logistics Unleashed’ compet ..

2 hours ago
Sultan of Oman receives Sharjah Ruler in Muscat

Sultan of Oman receives Sharjah Ruler in Muscat

3 hours ago
 Saqr Ghobash participates in 9th BRICS Parliamenta ..

Saqr Ghobash participates in 9th BRICS Parliamentary Forum

3 hours ago
 UK foreign secretary calls on PM Kakar in London

UK foreign secretary calls on PM Kakar in London

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Munshid : 973 talents shine across Arab na ..

Sharjah Munshid : 973 talents shine across Arab nations

3 hours ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives Swiss ambassador

Saud bin Saqr receives Swiss ambassador

3 hours ago
 PHC BoC directs for special inspections of hospita ..

PHC BoC directs for special inspections of hospitals

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East