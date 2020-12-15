Zaki Nusseibeh, Indian Ambassador discuss scientific, research cooperation between UAEU, Indian universities

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Dec, 2020) During a virtual meeting held today, Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State and Supreme President of UAE University (UAEU), and Pavan Kapoor, Indian Ambassador to the UAE, discussed ways of reinforcing the cooperation between the UAEU and several Indian universities and research centres.

The meeting, which was held to strengthen the scientific and research cooperation between the UAEU and Indian universities and promote student exchange programmes, also addressed various topics of mutual concern, because 138 Indian students are enrolled in various programmes at the UAEU.

Nusseibeh highlighted the key efforts of both parties to exchange expertise in various scientific and research areas, as well as to conduct joint research work, in line with the vision of the UAEU aimed at achieving its joint scientific, academic and research objectives in strategic sectors.

The university aims to enhance the cultural and scientific communication and student exchange programmes, to implement the requirements of the UAE’s National Agenda and the preparations for the next fifty years related to achieving regional and international leadership in higher education and science, he added.