UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zaki Nusseibeh, Indian Ambassador Discuss Scientific, Research Cooperation Between UAEU, Indian Universities

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 07:15 PM

Zaki Nusseibeh, Indian Ambassador discuss scientific, research cooperation between UAEU, Indian universities

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Dec, 2020) During a virtual meeting held today, Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State and Supreme President of UAE University (UAEU), and Pavan Kapoor, Indian Ambassador to the UAE, discussed ways of reinforcing the cooperation between the UAEU and several Indian universities and research centres.

The meeting, which was held to strengthen the scientific and research cooperation between the UAEU and Indian universities and promote student exchange programmes, also addressed various topics of mutual concern, because 138 Indian students are enrolled in various programmes at the UAEU.

Nusseibeh highlighted the key efforts of both parties to exchange expertise in various scientific and research areas, as well as to conduct joint research work, in line with the vision of the UAEU aimed at achieving its joint scientific, academic and research objectives in strategic sectors.

The university aims to enhance the cultural and scientific communication and student exchange programmes, to implement the requirements of the UAE’s National Agenda and the preparations for the next fifty years related to achieving regional and international leadership in higher education and science, he added.

Related Topics

India Exchange Education UAE Student

Recent Stories

SEC reviews Sharjah Government 2021 general budget

20 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler amends Decree on SRTI Park ‘Free Z ..

20 minutes ago

Mubadala to invest in Asper’s AED 2.1 billion Do ..

50 minutes ago

ADNOC to boost in-country value to support post-Co ..

1 hour ago

Realme launches 64MP Ultra-Nightscape camera phone ..

1 hour ago

Govt decides to hold Senate elections in Feb inste ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.