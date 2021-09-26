UrduPoint.com

Zaki Nusseibeh Inspects UAEU Pavilion At Expo 2020 Dubai

Zaki Nusseibeh inspects UAEU Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2021) Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Advisor to His Highness the President of the UAE and Chancellor of the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU), today inspected the UAEU Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai and was briefed on final preparations prior to the Pavilion’s launch.

The pavilion showcases the university’s Colleges and Research Centres and hosts activities that enable university researchers, scientists, and students from across the world to engage in constructive discussion, build partnerships, and establish new areas of work. The pavilion underscores the UAEU’s role in strengthening research, innovation, and the development of new technologies to meet the demands of the future.

The UAEU has used the pavilion to motivate student participation in the Expo 2020 Dubai. Student participation in activities with the world’s scientists and researchers will develop their awareness of skills and attitudes that will be needed for the future of work, in industry, business, government, and society.

Nusseibeh said, "In this fiftieth year of the UAE, and through Expo 2020 Dubai, the UAEU proceeds with resolute determination to secure the nation’s knowledge-economy based on innovation, research, and advanced technology. I offer my thanks to the UAEU Pavilion Taskforce and all those whose contributions turned our ambition into a reality."

He was accompanied on the inspection tour by members of the University’s Executive Leadership Team and the UAEU Pavilion Taskforce: Professor Ghaleb Alhadrami Albreiki, Acting Vice Chancellor; Dr. Mohammad Hassan Ali, Acting Provost; Professor Ahmed Ali Murad, Associate Provost for Research; Professor Aisha Al Dhaheri, Associate Provost for Student Affairs; Khalfan Al Dhaeri, UAEU Secretary-General.

