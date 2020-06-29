Zaki Nusseibeh launches UAE-China Virtual Culture Week

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jun, 2020) Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State, today launched the UAE-China virtual culture week, a five-day online event featuring talks, musical performances, and cultural masterclasses in both China and the UAE.

Organised by Falcon and Associates and Chinese graduates from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s Dubai business Associates programme, the event will celebrate the positive impact of culture on society and be broadcast live to millions of homes around the world.

Speaking at the launch, Nusseibeh stressed the event’s importance, noting that countries must work together to build trust and understanding in order to successfully tackle global challenges. Cultural and public diplomacy, he added, aid in eliminating divisions between nations and peoples and enable the international community to work together in addressing political, economic, and social issues of shared concern.

Moreover, he affirmed the benefits of the UAE and China further developing cross-cultural communication and dialogue in light of the COVID-19 crisis, considering the ability of the cultural exchange to positively influence society during challenging times.

For his part, Dr. Ali Obaid Al Dhaheri, the UAE Ambassador to China, said, "Strategically located at the crossroads of East and West, Dubai and the UAE are a natural hub for exchange and collaboration. We connect countries across Asia into a single network and facilitate trade with the middle East, Africa, Europe and beyond. As a global gateway on the New Silk Road, Dubai and the UAE are perfectly positioned to contribute to China’s One Belt, One Road strategy. This exciting UAE-China virtual culture week is a natural extension of that relationship, and I look forward to participating in this engaging event."

It is worth noting that this year’s events represent the first-ever UAE-China cultural marathon held virtually in continuation of the inaugural UAE-China Culture Week launched in 2018 on the occasion of China’s President Xi Jinping’s visit to the UAE.