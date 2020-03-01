UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zaki Nusseibeh Meets Founder Of Foreign Policy Community Of Indonesia

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 11:45 PM

Zaki Nusseibeh meets founder of Foreign Policy Community of Indonesia

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Mar, 2020) Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Minister of State, today met Dino Patti Djalal, Founder of the Foreign Policy Community of Indonesia.

During the meeting, both sides discussed cultural cooperation between the UAE and Indonesia, and the initiative launched by the community as part of the 1,000 Abrahamic Circles Project, which aims to change negative attitudes among the followers of Abrahamic religions and promote friendships among their religious leaders.

Nusseibeh also highlighted the UAE’s keenness to encourage tolerance and peaceful coexistence between religions, and the importance of the historic visit of His Holiness Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, and His Eminence Dr. Ahmed el-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, to Abu Dhabi last year to sign the Document on Human Fraternity.

He added that the historical document established a new era of tolerance and coexistence between religions, and calls for the need to achieve human fraternity and reject hatred and abhorrence, as well as to shift international public opinion and spread the values of fraternity and coexistence.

Djalal said that the project aims to spread tolerance and reject terrorism around the world, while pointing out that Indonesia is following five principles established by the late President Sukarno in 1945 to bring together Indonesians from all backgrounds.

"Not only must we fight against terrorism and extremism, but they must also be eradicated at their roots," he added.

Related Topics

World UAE Abu Dhabi Visit Indonesia Church Muslim All From

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed heads UAE delegation to 37th Arab I ..

35 minutes ago

Paris&#039;s Louvre museum closes over staff coron ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Special Envoy of UN Se ..

2 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima receives women ambassadors

2 hours ago

FAHR grants flexible working hours to mothers of n ..

2 hours ago

Hazza bin Zayed attends graduation ceremony of Kha ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.