Zaki Nusseibeh meets founder of Foreign Policy Community of Indonesia

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Mar, 2020) Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Minister of State, today met Dino Patti Djalal, Founder of the Foreign Policy Community of Indonesia.

During the meeting, both sides discussed cultural cooperation between the UAE and Indonesia, and the initiative launched by the community as part of the 1,000 Abrahamic Circles Project, which aims to change negative attitudes among the followers of Abrahamic religions and promote friendships among their religious leaders.

Nusseibeh also highlighted the UAE’s keenness to encourage tolerance and peaceful coexistence between religions, and the importance of the historic visit of His Holiness Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, and His Eminence Dr. Ahmed el-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, to Abu Dhabi last year to sign the Document on Human Fraternity.

He added that the historical document established a new era of tolerance and coexistence between religions, and calls for the need to achieve human fraternity and reject hatred and abhorrence, as well as to shift international public opinion and spread the values of fraternity and coexistence.

Djalal said that the project aims to spread tolerance and reject terrorism around the world, while pointing out that Indonesia is following five principles established by the late President Sukarno in 1945 to bring together Indonesians from all backgrounds.

"Not only must we fight against terrorism and extremism, but they must also be eradicated at their roots," he added.