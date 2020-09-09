Zaki Nusseibeh meets with French Ambassador

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Sep, 2020) Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State, today held a virtual meeting with the outgoing French Ambassador to the UAE Ludovic Pouille, on the occasion of his end of mission in the UAE.

During the meeting, Nusseibeh extended thanks to the French Ambassador for his efforts during his tenure to enhance the distinguished bilateral relations between the UAE and France.

The Minister of State stressed the significance of the strategic Emirati-French ties and their historic legacy in the political, economic, and cultural domains in particular.

He also expressed his optimism about the future of the two countries' relations.

In turn, the French Ambassador expressed his happiness at representing his country in the UAE, noting that many cultural projects were completed between the two friendly countries, most notably the Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, Louvre Abu Dhabi, the UAE's membership in the International Organisation of Francophonie and others.

He also hailed the efforts of the French Alliance in Abu Dhabi. At the end of the meeting, Nusseibeh wished the ambassador all the best in his new assignment.