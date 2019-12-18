UrduPoint.com
Zaki Nusseibeh Meets With UN Official

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 10:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Dec, 2019) Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State, today met with Vladimir Voronkov, Assistant Secretary-General of Counter-Terrorism Affairs at the United Nations, UN, on the sidelines of a regional conference currently being held in Abu Dhabi on 'Empowering Youth and Promoting Tolerance: Practical Approaches to Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism Conducive to Terrorism.' The conference was organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, in cooperation with the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism and the Hedaya Centre.

During the meeting, Nusseibeh highlighted the importance of the existing partnership between the UAE and the office, as well as of strengthening their existing cooperation, to establish peace and stability between peoples and societies.

Nusseibeh said that combatting terrorism is one of the country’s leading priorities while praising the office’s related role.

He also affirmed that tolerance is one of the founding values of the UAE when it was established 48 years ago, noting that its leadership, government and people aim to ingrain the values of tolerance, justice and equality.

He then stressed the importance of the signing of the Human Fraternity Document in Abu Dhabi during the historic visit to the UAE of Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, and Dr. Ahmed el-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al Azhar.

Voronkov said that during the meeting, Nusseibeh discussed the cooperation between the UAE and the UN in the area of educating young people about the dangers of terrorism, as well as the need to develop effective programmes that will provide educational and work opportunities for young people and secure their future.

"We must continue our efforts to improve the cooperation between the member states of the Arab League and explore how the UN can support youth empowerment and promote tolerance in the region," he added.

