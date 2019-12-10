Zaki Nusseibeh receives Ambassador of Thailand

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Dec, 2019) Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State, today received Waravuth Pouapinya, Ambassador of Thailand to the UAE, in his office at the General Bureau of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

The meeting discussed ways of supporting and enhancing the cooperation between the UAE and Thailand in the area of culture.

During the meeting, Nusseibeh highlighted the UAE's keenness to enhance its artistic and cultural cooperation with Thailand, which is a key partner of the UAE, and other Association of Southeast Asian Nations, ASEAN, member countries.

Pouapinya expressed his country's desire to support and enhance its cooperation with the UAE in the areas of culture and tourism.

At the end of the meeting, Pouapinya thanked Nusseibeh for the UAE’s support to the Thai community.