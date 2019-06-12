Zaki Nusseibeh receives French Navy delegation

(@imziishan)

Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State, received a French Navy delegation led by Admiral Christophe Prazuck, Chief-of-Staff of the French Navy

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jun, 2019) Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State, received a French Navy delegation led by Admiral Christophe Prazuck, Chief-of-Staff of the French Navy.

The meeting held on Wednesday at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, was attended by Ludovic Pouille, Ambassador of France to the UAE; Sabine Sciortino, Counsellor to the Ambassador for Cooperation and Cultural Affairs; and Prof. Jean Chambaz, President of Sorbonne University Paris.

Both parties discussed strengthening the naval partnership between the UAE and France, as well as launching joint strategic maritime operations. Nusseibeh also highlighted the strategic relations between the UAE and France, which have become a model to follow.

Admiral Prazuck stated that bilateral cooperation connects France to the Gulf region, while announcing the launch of the "Advanced Strategy Session," organised by Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi.

While speaking with Ambassador Pouille, Nusseibeh expressed his happiness at the anticipated visit of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, to Paris, to inaugurate the Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Theatre in the Palace of Fontainebleau. The theatre is a symbol of the cooperation between the two countries in preserving their cultural heritage, he added.