Zaki Nusseibeh receives German parliamentary delegation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2020) Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Minister of State, received Sebastian Munzenmaier, Chairman of the Committee on Tourism of the German Parliament, Bundestag, and his delegation.

The meeting, which took place at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, was attended by Omar Saif Ghobash, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Cultural Affairs, and Hafsa Al Ulama, UAE Ambassador to Germany.

During the meeting, Nusseibeh explained the UAE’s role in establishing the values of tolerance among all peoples, affirming that the UAE is based on the principles of tolerance, whose foundations were established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founder of the UAE.

He also highlighted the importance of the signing of the Human Fraternity Document by His Holiness Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, and His Eminence Dr. Ahmed el-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, in Abu Dhabi during their historic visit to the UAE, affirming that the document was approved by all participating religions and sects.

Nusseibeh then noted the state’s interest in empowering women, who hold several ministerial positions, as well as in increasing the number of female graduates to around 70 percent.

Ghobash explained his book, titled, "Letters to a Muslim Youth," which includes a letter he wrote to his son, and how to counter terrorist organisations that resort to violence in the name of religion, noting that the book is available in several languages, including German.

Munzenmaier praised the UAE’s role in promoting tolerance and women's empowerment and its efforts to achieve peace in the Gulf region and the middle East.

The meeting was attended by Ernst Peter Fischer, Ambassador of Germany to the UAE, as well as members of the commission.