UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zaki Nusseibeh Receives Indian Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 04:30 PM

Zaki Nusseibeh receives Indian Ambassador

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Dec, 2019) Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State, received Shri Pavan Kapoor, Ambassador of India to the UAE, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

During the meeting, Nusseibeh welcomed Kapoor and wished him luck and success in his duties, praising the bilateral ties between the UAE and India, which has reached the level of a strategic partnership based on political and economic cooperation.

He also highlighted the importance of promoting cultural exchange between the two countries.

Kapoor thanked the UAE for honouring the Zayed-Gandhi Digital Museum during the UAE Pioneers Award 2019. The Digital Museum which symbolises the principles of tolerance promoted by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the late Indian leader, Mahatma Gandhi.

Nusseibeh also noted the importance of supporting the museum and moving it to India and other countries in the future. Kapoor welcomed this suggestion, noting that the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi plans to hold various cultural events at the Indian pavilion during Expo 2020 Dubai.

Related Topics

India Exchange UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi 2019 2020 Lucky Cement Limited

Recent Stories

UAE a global force in public health, Sheikh Mohame ..

21 minutes ago

EU to Look Into Criminal Prosecution Threats Again ..

11 minutes ago

21 FGH temporary doctors to go regular in coming w ..

11 minutes ago

Readymade garments worth $1.156 billion exported i ..

9 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber spotlights Ethiopia’s Expo 2020 pl ..

36 minutes ago

Putin Says If US Wants to Help Ukraine, 'They Bett ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.