UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zaki Nusseibeh Receives Italian Ambassador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 08:45 PM

Zaki Nusseibeh receives Italian Ambassador

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Dec, 2019) Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State, received, yesterday, Liborio Stellino, Italian Ambassador to the UAE, with the attendance of Professor Ida Zilio Grandi, Director-General of the Italian Cultural Institute in Abu Dhabi, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

During the meeting, both sides discussed ways of developing their bilateral relations in the areas of culture and the arts.

Nusseibeh commended the efforts of the UAE Embassy in Rome and the UAE Consulate in Milan to promote the exchange of cultures between the two countries, noting the importance of the country’s participation in the Venice Biennale.

He also praised the efforts of the Italian government to promote cultural cooperation and coexistence, adding that the role of the ministry’s cultural office is to coordinate between relevant authorities.

Stellino affirmed his country's interest in enhancing its overall relations with the UAE, noting that the Italian Cultural Institute in Abu Dhabi is the first of its kind in the region, reflecting the deep bilateral relations between the two countries. He also explained that the institute organises Italian language lessons.

Related Topics

Exchange UAE Abu Dhabi Venice Milan Rome Government

Recent Stories

17th session of Cabinet Standing Committee on Law ..

3 minutes ago

Latvian Government Backs Dissolution of Riga Legis ..

3 minutes ago

Capital Development Authority's awful performance ..

3 minutes ago

US Army General visits Wahat Al Karama

1 hour ago

Senegal Heritage Week showcases diverse arts, cult ..

1 hour ago

Sanchez Agrees to Meet With Catalan Leader After T ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.