Zaki Nusseibeh receives Italian Ambassador

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Dec, 2019) Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State, received, yesterday, Liborio Stellino, Italian Ambassador to the UAE, with the attendance of Professor Ida Zilio Grandi, Director-General of the Italian Cultural Institute in Abu Dhabi, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

During the meeting, both sides discussed ways of developing their bilateral relations in the areas of culture and the arts.

Nusseibeh commended the efforts of the UAE Embassy in Rome and the UAE Consulate in Milan to promote the exchange of cultures between the two countries, noting the importance of the country’s participation in the Venice Biennale.

He also praised the efforts of the Italian government to promote cultural cooperation and coexistence, adding that the role of the ministry’s cultural office is to coordinate between relevant authorities.

Stellino affirmed his country's interest in enhancing its overall relations with the UAE, noting that the Italian Cultural Institute in Abu Dhabi is the first of its kind in the region, reflecting the deep bilateral relations between the two countries. He also explained that the institute organises Italian language lessons.