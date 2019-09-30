UrduPoint.com
Zaki Nusseibeh Receives New European Union Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 05:15 PM

Zaki Nusseibeh receives new European Union Ambassador

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2019) Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State, received Patrizio Fondi, the new Ambassador of the European Union to the UAE, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, MoFAIC, on Monday.

During the meeting, Nusseibeh welcomed Fondi, stressing the importance of strengthening cultural cooperation between the two sides and bolstering close ties at all levels.

Fondi, in turn, expressed his pleasure at representing the European Union in the UAE, affirming the EU's keenness to enhance bonds of friendship with the UAE in the cultural, diplomatic and political fields.

