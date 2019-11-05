UrduPoint.com
Zaki Nusseibeh Receives Senegalese Foreign Minister

Tue 05th November 2019 | 11:00 PM

Zaki Nusseibeh receives Senegalese Foreign Minister

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Nov, 2019) Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State, today received in his office at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Amadou BA, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Senegal, who is currently visiting the UAE.

Nusseibeh praised the overall relations between the UAE and Senegal while expressing the UAE's interest in enhancing cooperation in education and culture, as well as in French language activities, public diplomacy, and training.

Nusseibeh highlighted the importance of the UAE-Senegal Joint Committee meeting held earlier today in Abu Dhabi to improve cooperation between the two countries.

BA noted his country's keenness to enhance its overall coordination with the UAE, praising the UAE's support for Senegal in the areas of development, peace building, training, and education.

The meeting was attended by Yacoub Al Hosani, Assistant Minister of International Organisations Affairs, and Ibrahima Sylla, Ambassador of Senegal to the UAE.

