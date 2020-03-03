UrduPoint.com
Zaki Nusseibeh Receives Spanish Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 03:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2020) UAE Minister of State Zaki Nusseibeh has received the Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs Director-General for the Maghreb, the Mediterranean and the middle East, Eva Felicia Martínez.

During the meeting - which took place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation headquarters in Abu Dhabi - the two sides held discussions on UAE-Spain ties.

Nusseibeh praised the existing bilateral relations between the two countries, noting the value behind the cultural, educational and public diplomacy cooperation between the UAE and Spain.

The Minister also emphasised the importance of knowledge exchange and dialogue to build bridges of communication and create opportunities for coexistence and understanding among global communities.

For her part, Martínez noted the historic ties between the two countries, adding that Spain's participation in the upcoming Expo 2020 Dubai is of great importance to her country.

The Spanish official noted her ministry's efforts to promote the Spanish language in the UAE via the Cervantes Institute's UCAM Español Institute in Dubai. She revealed that the Spanish Embassy in Abu Dhabi is currently working with the American University in Dubai to offer a number of programmes that allow students to advance their Spanish language skills. She added that two Spanish language courses have already commenced at the UAE University's Al Ain campus.

As part of the meeting discussions, Martínez revealed her country's proposals to open ten Spanish schools across the UAE, adding that there are also plans to launch various programmes within the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to promote Spanish culture.

