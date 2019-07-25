Zaki Nusseibeh receives Tongan Ambassador credentials

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jul, 2019) Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State, today received the credentials of Akauola, Ambassador of Tonga to the UAE, in the presence of Ahmed Sari Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Nusseibeh wished the ambassador success in his role in strengthening UAE-Tongan ties.

The new ambassador expressed his pleasure at representing his country in the UAE, hailing its regional and international stature, thanks to the policies of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.