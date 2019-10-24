Zaki Nusseibeh shares memories with Sheikh Zayed during panel discussion

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Oct, 2019) In the presence of Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council of Abu Dhabi, the Sheikh Zayed Desert Learning Centre hosted a discussion session entitled, "Zayed and Culture", by Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State, which discussed certain main themes about Sheikh Zayed’s life and his cultural achievements, the UAE’s vision, values of tolerance and the acceptance of others.

The topics of discussion were interwoven with Nusseibeh’s relationship with the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan since he established the Al Ain Zoo in 1968, which then grew and broadened its remit to become the largest zoo in the middle East and one of the most famous zoos in the world.

Ghanim Mubarak Al Hajeri, Director-General of the Zoo & Aquarium Public Institution in Al Ain, said, "The late Sheikh Zayed's interest in the environment and nature has played a big role in the concepts adopted by the zoo in protecting nature and biodiversity. His future environmental outlook also influenced the zoo’s strategies and mission to reach the highest global sustainability standards.

"

He added, "We are proud to host a distinguished person such as Nusseibeh, who accompanied the late Sheikh Zayed since the beginning of the establishment of our precious country because he knows our precious historical heritage. In this matter, we must discover his insights and preserve their human and historical values. The presence of Nusseibeh is of great value to us because of the richness of his life in the cultural and media fields at the local and global levels and his awareness over the different stages of Sheikh Zayed's life."

Al Hajeri said that the Sheikh Zayed Desert Learning Centre was chosen to host this event as a way to highlight the contributions of the Al Ain Zoo, drawing an honourable image of the past, present and future, preserved and painted by the late Sheikh Zayed.

The centre is an important educational and tourism organisation that honours Zayed's vision of environmental conservation and sustainable development through the establishment of an integrated entity rich in environmental and national heritage.