Zaki Nusseibeh, US Ambassador discuss ways of strengthening cultural cooperation between UAE, US

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jun, 2020) Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State, held a remote meeting with John Rakolta Jr., US Ambassador to the UAE, to discuss ways of strengthening the bilateral ties between the UAE and the US, especially in cultural areas.

During the meeting, Nusseibeh stressed the importance of enriching cultural diplomacy programmes and noted the global developments resulting from the coronavirus pandemic, which have changed the lives and work of people. He also highlighted the dependence on modern technologies to maintain communication, such as remote meetings and e-concerts. He also noted the holding of the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature, which was attended by 3,000 people from 54 countries.

Rakolta congratulated Nusseibeh for being chosen as a member of the American academy of Arts and Sciences, noting the significant convergence between the two friendly countries in many areas, especially in culture.