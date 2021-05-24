Zaki Nusseibeh visits Green Data Centre in UAEU

(@FahadShabbir)

Al AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2021) Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Advisor to the UAE President and Supreme President of UAE University (UAEU), today visited the Green Data Centre at the headquarters of UAEU in Al Ain.

During his tour, Nusseibeh was briefed by Afraa Al Shamsi, Executive Director of Information Technology, about the centre, which was constructed to optimise its use of energy and has environmentally friendly cooling systems. It was also designed to save energy through its heating and cooling equipment.

Zaki Nusseibeh commended the centre and the numerous ISO certificates it has received in the areas of data management and quality, environmentally friendly practices and data security.

He also lauded the efforts of the centre’s staff and their keenness to implement the best related global practices, which will enhance the stature of UAEU and enable it to achieve its goal of becoming the country’s national higher education institution, as well as support the efforts of the country’s government to prepare for the next 50 years, by ensuring excellence and innovation in all areas related to the Fourth Industrial Revolution and artificial intelligence.