UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zaki Nusseibeh Visits Green Data Centre In UAEU

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 09:45 PM

Zaki Nusseibeh visits Green Data Centre in UAEU

Al AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2021) Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Advisor to the UAE President and Supreme President of UAE University (UAEU), today visited the Green Data Centre at the headquarters of UAEU in Al Ain.

During his tour, Nusseibeh was briefed by Afraa Al Shamsi, Executive Director of Information Technology, about the centre, which was constructed to optimise its use of energy and has environmentally friendly cooling systems. It was also designed to save energy through its heating and cooling equipment.

Zaki Nusseibeh commended the centre and the numerous ISO certificates it has received in the areas of data management and quality, environmentally friendly practices and data security.

He also lauded the efforts of the centre’s staff and their keenness to implement the best related global practices, which will enhance the stature of UAEU and enable it to achieve its goal of becoming the country’s national higher education institution, as well as support the efforts of the country’s government to prepare for the next 50 years, by ensuring excellence and innovation in all areas related to the Fourth Industrial Revolution and artificial intelligence.

Related Topics

Technology Education UAE All Government Best

Recent Stories

UAE hosts virtual meetings of Abu Dhabi Dialogue

6 minutes ago

France back at Airport Show to support expectation ..

6 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs virtual meeting of Educa ..

21 minutes ago

Airport Show’s 20th edition opens in Dubai on a ..

35 minutes ago

Dubai Economy issues 15,475 new licenses during Q1 ..

35 minutes ago

Pandemic encourages people to use creativity again ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.