Zaki Nusseibeh visits headquarters of Arabian Radio Network in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jul, 2019) Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State, has visited the headquarters of the Arabian Radio Network at Dubai Media City, where he, and the visiting delegation, listened to an explanation of the different mechanisms of their work. An explanatory video was also presented about the role of the radio stations and companies that follow the network.

During the visit, he had a tour within the studios including network facilities and the production studio which featured state-of-the-art technology, audio and video equipment that is used to broadcast content through more than 41 radio channels and digital studios for audio and video production.

He also met with media professionals working in radio networks, where he was briefed on the nature of work.

Welcoming the UAE Minister, Mahmoud Al-Rasheed, General Manager at Arabian Radio Network, said, "The Arab Radio Network provides a multi-media platform that communicates with millions of listeners every day. We are always keen to provide our platforms with content that contributes to supporting the vision of the UAE and its various ministries as well as the government sectors that serve them."