Zaki Nusseibeh welcomes latest cohort of UAE’s future diplomats

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Aug, 2021) Zaki Nusseibeh, Cultural Advisor to the UAE President and Member of the board of Trustees of the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic academy (AGDA) offered his greetings to the new cohort of Emirati students and future diplomats during the Academy’s orientation today.

The UAE’s leading diplomatic centre welcomed more than 60 students to its three programmes which include the Post-Graduate Diploma programme in UAE Diplomacy and International Relations, a Master of Arts in Global Affairs and Diplomatic Leadership programme, and a newly launched Master of Arts in Humanitarian Action and Development programme.

The stimulating orientation provided an overview of the Academy, its departments and faculty members, as well as a thorough introduction into 21st century diplomacy and what it takes to become a true diplomat, in this day and age.

The students from all three programmes are set to begin an exciting journey, during which they will meet extraordinary figures, experts, and leaders from around the world who will provide first-hand experience and insights into the remarkable world of diplomacy.

Addressing the aspiring diplomats, Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, said: "The dynamic movement of the United Arab Emirates has never been limited to its internal development projects, and our wise leadership has never neglected the importance of developing its diplomatic tools and means. These responsibilities have been assumed by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, since his first day in office.

"Aspiring leaders are already born with a consciousness and awareness for diplomacy, however, for this to develop into great strength, one must focus on gaining knowledge, skills and experience within the field. The Academy that holds the name of Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to the President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, places in your hands world-renowned professors, programmes, tools, as well as expertise, to bring your aspiration of becoming a diplomat to life," He told the students.

Bernardino León, Director General of AGDA, told the Academy’s new students: "As you are aware, diplomats are among the pillars of a stable and progressive society. They play a crucial role in helping solve conflicts and political challenges around the world. Their skills are a necessity, when it comes to strengthening the nation they serve in, all while allowing it to advance its interests."

He pointed out that the world’s affairs would break down without the critical roles of diplomats: "Our world today faces vast challenges, including overcoming a global pandemic, which has altered diplomacy in many ways. The diplomats of tomorrow must thus learn to be agile and adapt to a rapidly changing reality, while enhancing their creativity and skills, in order to continue their mission of serving their country and its foreign policy objectives.

"Our renowned Academy is ready to equip students with the necessary knowledge, skills and character of a true and respected diplomat. Our goal is to empower students to become a representative of the UAE – who will proudly and confidently convey the country’s message of peace, tolerance and compassion across the world," he concluded.

Dr. Mariam Ibrahim Al Mahmoud, Deputy Director General of AGDA, said: "I am proud that we have welcomed our latest cohort of students for the academic year 2021/2022. It is also wonderful to see students who are passionate about pursuing a career in humanitarian development and have thus joined our latest Master of Arts in Humanitarian Action and Development programme. The new programme is yet another milestone for our Academy and is in line with our endeavours to deliver high-impact training and education programmes, to empower youth to occupy leadership positions in diplomacy and in the government."

"Our world faces challenges of all kinds. However, the Covid-19 pandemic changed the game for what it means to be a diplomat. It is thus crucial that once our students become diplomats, that they put their efforts in driving measurable strategies, to help ensure that the UAE’s global vision of bilateral unity becomes a reality, especially during times of unforeseen circumstances, all while putting the needs of humanity first," added Dr. Al Mahmoud.

Professor Eric Alter, Dean of AGDA, said: "It is our core objective to provide our students with a vivid understanding of international affairs, international law and foreign policy, in order for them to effectively represent the nation, particularly in times of unanticipated crises. The predicaments our countries have witnessed in recent years unveil how this period is more crucial than ever for governments to invest in highly driven and aspiring diplomats, who want to be part of a promising future."

During the first two weeks at the Academy, the students will be introduced to the principles of diplomatic research and essential case studies, as well as speeches in diplomatic history. The future diplomats will also receive insights from AGDA’s renowned faculty team on pivotal topics such as China and the greater middle East, public and cultural diplomacy, how a pandemic alters the craft of diplomacy, sport diplomacy, and feminism in foreign policy.

The Academy has provided MoFAIC with more than 200 graduates since its establishment. These graduates are currently serving the UAE in various missions locally, regionally, and globally.

The Academy engages in specialised research covering a wide variety of themes and debates on issues relevant to the UAE’s foreign policy and diplomacy. These themes include peace and security in the MENA region, energy, climate change and sustainable development,’ ‘21st century diplomacy’ and ‘Gulf-Asia relations.’