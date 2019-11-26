Zambian President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Nov, 2019) President Edgar Lungu of Zambia visited today the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, SZGM, in Abu Dhabi,as part of his official visit to the country, accompanied by top Zambian officials.

Lungu began his tour by visiting the tomb of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who promoted tolerance, coexistence and peace throughout the world, followed by the mosque’s halls and sections, where he was briefed by cultural specialists about its mission to spread the values of coexistence, tolerance and acceptance, as promoted by the Founding Father.

The President of Zambia, accompanied by Dr. Yousif Al Obaidli, Director-General of Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre, SZGMC, toured the mosque and was briefed about the history, components, and the various architectural styles that have been used in its construction.

President Lungu, was also briefed on the mosque’s noble message that promotes coexistence, tolerance, and openness to other cultures, and highlights the honest and peaceful essence of islam.

At the end of the visit, SZGMC officials offered Zambian President a copy of the book, entitled, 'Spaces of Light', which it published, as well as another book, 'Houses of Allah', which explains the history of famous mosques, including the SZGM.

The SZGM is managed by the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, monitored by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and was founded on the national and cultural values promoted by Sheikh Zayed.