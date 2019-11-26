UrduPoint.com
Zambian President Visits Wahat Al Karama

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 08:00 PM

Zambian President visits Wahat Al Karama

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Nov, 2019) Zambia President Edgar Lungu paid a visit to Abu Dhabi’s national and cultural landmark, Wahat Al Karama that commemorates the sacrifices and heroic deeds of the UAE martyrs to defend their homeland and protect it.

Upon his arrival, the President was welcomed by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs' Families' Affairs Office, at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court.

He attended the Guard of Honour ceremony, then laid a wreath at Martyrs' Monument, which is made up of 31 massive aluminum-clad tablets each leaning on the other, signifying the unity, solidarity and mutual support that bind together the leadership, the citizens and the servicemen.

During his tour, he listened to a detailed explanation by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan about the different sections in Wahat Al Karama, which embodies the bravery and heroism of UAE martyrs, as well as the nation’s noble values.

The Zambian President was accompanied by UAE Non-resident Ambassador to Zambia Khalifa Al Marzooqi along with the visiting delegation.

The tour ended by a word written by the Zambia President expressing his utmost respect and appreciation of the brave martyrs of the UAE.

