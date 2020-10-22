Zayed Award for Human Fraternity a call for fraternity to all peoples: Nahyan bin Mubarak

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Oct, 2020) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, stated that the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity is a call for fraternity to all peoples from different cultures and religions.

The Higher Committee for Human Fraternity, HCHF, which oversees the award, announced its call for applications for the award’s second edition from around the world, to celebrate the contributions and actions that have helped achieve peace, coexistence and development for humankind.

In 2019, the award was given to His Eminence Dr. Ahmed el-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, and His Holiness Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, following their historic signing of the Human Fraternity Document in Abu Dhabi, which called for disagreements to be set aside and promotes the culture of dialogue, peace and fraternity between all humans.

Sheikh Nahyan stressed that the award was inspired by the ideas of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and his approach to reinforcing human communication and solidarity, and promoting a moderate approach based on respect and equality.

"Celebrating influential figures who promote human fraternity and commending their efforts is a matter of importance, being a positive message and driving force for many people to exert greater efforts to help others and create a world that is more tolerant and secure, and most importantly, to build strong bridges of communication between peoples based on mutual respect, coexistence and understanding," he said.

Sheikh Nahyan called on relevant authorities to participate in the award’s second edition, by nominating influential figures or institutions in promoting the culture of fraternity. The award is now valued at over US$1 million.