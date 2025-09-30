Open Menu

Zayed Bin Hamad Al Nahyan Meets Egyptian Delegation To Strengthen Cooperation In Combating Drugs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 30, 2025 | 10:30 PM

Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan meets Egyptian delegation to strengthen cooperation in combating drugs

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2025) Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan, Chairman of the National Drug Enforcement Authority, today received at the Authority’s HQ a delegation from the Arab Republic of Egypt, headed by Major General Mohamed Zuhair, Assistant Minister of Interior for Narcotics and Arms Affairs, as part of ongoing efforts to enhance joint cooperation and coordination in the fight against drugs.

During the meeting, both sides discussed ways to expand areas of collaboration in information and expertise exchange, tackling cross-border drug crimes, and exploring opportunities to benefit from the latest monitoring and tracking technologies. They also reviewed the development of specialised training programmes for personnel working in this field.

The delegation was briefed on the National Anti-Narcotics Authority’s strategy, fieldwork mechanisms and legislative frameworks, which contribute to enhancing knowledge-sharing and unifying efforts to combat trafficking and promotion networks.

Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan affirmed that the visit reflects the depth of the distinguished fraternal relations and the shared commitment to addressing cross-border security challenges through continuous coordination and joint action.

For his part, Major General Mohamed Zuhair expressed appreciation for the warm reception, praising the UAE’s pioneering national experience in combating drugs. He stressed his country’s eagerness to strengthen practical cooperation frameworks and future coordination in operational, preventive and training fields.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the two parties agreed to develop a joint action plan that includes mutual field visits, the organisation of specialised training workshops, and intensified cooperation to counter the growing challenges associated with drug trafficking and promotion.

Related Topics

Exchange Drugs Egypt UAE Visit From Arab

Recent Stories

SIARA 2025 receives 790 global submissions across ..

SIARA 2025 receives 790 global submissions across Asia, Africa

2 hours ago
 Global air travel forecasted to reach 9.8 billion ..

Global air travel forecasted to reach 9.8 billion passengers in 2025: ACI

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi to reuse 100% of treated water by 2026, ..

Abu Dhabi to reuse 100% of treated water by 2026, says TAQA Water Solutions CEO

2 hours ago
 ISSI hosts session on Pakistan-Bangladesh relation ..

ISSI hosts session on Pakistan-Bangladesh relations & regional cooperation

2 hours ago
 Positive use of media essential for preventing fak ..

Positive use of media essential for preventing fake news: Balochistan Governor J ..

2 hours ago
 Turbat University extends Spring 2026 admission de ..

Turbat University extends Spring 2026 admission deadline till October 31

2 hours ago
IHC disposes of plea against Judge Humayun Dilawar

IHC disposes of plea against Judge Humayun Dilawar

2 hours ago
 Misbah Khar meets Syrian Ambassador

Misbah Khar meets Syrian Ambassador

2 hours ago
 DC chairs meeting regarding Kohat division develop ..

DC chairs meeting regarding Kohat division development project

2 hours ago
 Police intensify operations against drugs supplier ..

Police intensify operations against drugs suppliers, illegal arm holders, 7 held

2 hours ago
 Justice Jahangiri starts hearing cases after resto ..

Justice Jahangiri starts hearing cases after restoration

2 hours ago
 Bail pleas of five accused in APP mega corruption ..

Bail pleas of five accused in APP mega corruption case adjourned till Wednesday

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East