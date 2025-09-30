- Home
Zayed Bin Hamad Al Nahyan Meets Egyptian Delegation To Strengthen Cooperation In Combating Drugs
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 30, 2025 | 10:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2025) Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan, Chairman of the National Drug Enforcement Authority, today received at the Authority’s HQ a delegation from the Arab Republic of Egypt, headed by Major General Mohamed Zuhair, Assistant Minister of Interior for Narcotics and Arms Affairs, as part of ongoing efforts to enhance joint cooperation and coordination in the fight against drugs.
During the meeting, both sides discussed ways to expand areas of collaboration in information and expertise exchange, tackling cross-border drug crimes, and exploring opportunities to benefit from the latest monitoring and tracking technologies. They also reviewed the development of specialised training programmes for personnel working in this field.
The delegation was briefed on the National Anti-Narcotics Authority’s strategy, fieldwork mechanisms and legislative frameworks, which contribute to enhancing knowledge-sharing and unifying efforts to combat trafficking and promotion networks.
Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan affirmed that the visit reflects the depth of the distinguished fraternal relations and the shared commitment to addressing cross-border security challenges through continuous coordination and joint action.
For his part, Major General Mohamed Zuhair expressed appreciation for the warm reception, praising the UAE’s pioneering national experience in combating drugs. He stressed his country’s eagerness to strengthen practical cooperation frameworks and future coordination in operational, preventive and training fields.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the two parties agreed to develop a joint action plan that includes mutual field visits, the organisation of specialised training workshops, and intensified cooperation to counter the growing challenges associated with drug trafficking and promotion.
