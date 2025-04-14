Open Menu

Zayed Bin Hamad Honours French Rider Kevin Staut As Winner Of 14th UAE President’s Cup Showjumping CSI5 Event

Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2025 | 10:15 PM

Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut as winner of 14th UAE President’s Cup Showjumping CSI5 Event

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2025) ABU DHABI, 14th April, 2025 (WAM) – In the presence of Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Court, Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the board of Directors of the Emirates Arabian Horse Society, has honoured French rider Kevin Staut as the winner of the 14th UAE President’s Cup Showjumping CSI5, held from 10-13 April 2025 and organised and hosted by Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club.

The championship was held under the supervision of the International Equestrian Federation and the UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation, and was sponsored by Longines, Abu Dhabi sports Council, and a group of companies that provided sponsorship for the 2 category international competitions.

The event welcomed elite international riders competing for more than AED2.3 million in prizes.

Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan praised the outstanding organisation of the event and its role in supporting Abu Dhabi's attractiveness as a destination for equestrianism and sport, and praised competitors for their high levels of skill.

In the CSI2 competition, British rider Georgia Tame claimed first place, followed by Emirati rider Abdullah Mohammed Al Marri in second. Ireland’s Shane Breen secured third place.

In the CSI5 competition, Ireland’s Cian O'Connor was awarded the Silver Cup, with French rider Roger-Yves Bost earning the Bronze Cup. Emiratis Abdullah Mohammed Al Marri and Abdullah Humaid Al Muhairi came in eighth and ninth place respectively.

Related Topics

Sports UAE Abu Dhabi Tame Ireland Georgia April Silver Bronze Event From Million Court

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed meets with Director of Government A ..

Saif bin Zayed meets with Director of Government Agency at Cabinet of Ministers ..

6 hours ago
 General Civil Aviation Authority announces resumpt ..

General Civil Aviation Authority announces resumption of air flights between UAE ..

6 hours ago
 UAE’s Premier Marine delivers Rawabi 73 to Valli ..

UAE’s Premier Marine delivers Rawabi 73 to Vallianz Offshore Services

7 hours ago
 Elite group of professional, amateur anglers to co ..

Elite group of professional, amateur anglers to compete in Yas Grand Kingfish Ch ..

7 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minist ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Republic of North Macedo ..

8 hours ago
 Government estimate shows record decline of Japane ..

Government estimate shows record decline of Japanese nationals as of October 202 ..

8 hours ago
Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut a ..

Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut as winner of 14th UAE President ..

8 hours ago
 Real estate leaders discuss opportunities in shapi ..

Real estate leaders discuss opportunities in shaping future of urban infrastruct ..

8 hours ago
 UAE President and Prime Minister of North Macedoni ..

UAE President and Prime Minister of North Macedonia discuss bilateral cooperatio ..

9 hours ago
 UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, appro ..

UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, approves launch of first integrated ..

9 hours ago
 Portugese Deus brothers win FIP Silver Damac Dubai

Portugese Deus brothers win FIP Silver Damac Dubai

9 hours ago
 Dubai International Airport’s global lead reflec ..

Dubai International Airport’s global lead reflects emirate’s status: CEO of ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East