Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut as winner of 14th UAE President’s Cup Showjumping CSI5 Event

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2025) ABU DHABI, 14th April, 2025 (WAM) – In the presence of Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Court, Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the board of Directors of the Emirates Arabian Horse Society, has honoured French rider Kevin Staut as the winner of the 14th UAE President’s Cup Showjumping CSI5, held from 10-13 April 2025 and organised and hosted by Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club.

The championship was held under the supervision of the International Equestrian Federation and the UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation, and was sponsored by Longines, Abu Dhabi sports Council, and a group of companies that provided sponsorship for the 2 category international competitions.

The event welcomed elite international riders competing for more than AED2.3 million in prizes.

Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan praised the outstanding organisation of the event and its role in supporting Abu Dhabi's attractiveness as a destination for equestrianism and sport, and praised competitors for their high levels of skill.

In the CSI2 competition, British rider Georgia Tame claimed first place, followed by Emirati rider Abdullah Mohammed Al Marri in second. Ireland’s Shane Breen secured third place.

In the CSI5 competition, Ireland’s Cian O'Connor was awarded the Silver Cup, with French rider Roger-Yves Bost earning the Bronze Cup. Emiratis Abdullah Mohammed Al Marri and Abdullah Humaid Al Muhairi came in eighth and ninth place respectively.