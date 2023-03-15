Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed attends part of ‘Road to COP28’ event at Expo City Dubai



DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Mar, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the National Media Office, attended part of the activities of “Road to COP28,” hosted by Expo City Dubai to promote national efforts to raise the awareness of the entire community about the importance of supporting climate action initiatives.



During the event, Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan met with students participating in the workshops and was briefed about related initiatives supporting sustainable agriculture and young farmers.



During his tour, Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan was accompanied by Shamma bint Suhail bin Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of Community Development and COP28 Youth Climate Champion.

The one-day event was attended by over 3,000 partners and climate change specialists from various segments of the community, including young leaders in charge of COP28, senior officials and ambassadors.

It included three main programmes, such as a morning interactive workshop to inspire 7 to 15-year-olds.

The evening programme included several youth discussions, workshops, sustainability initiatives and sessions organised by the event’s partners, including the Ministry of Culture and Youth and the Arab Youth Centre.

The night programme, which was the main activity of the event, witnessed discussions between the COP28 leaders team and young climate pioneers about the objectives of COP28.

The event focussed on climate action based on four key principles, encouraging participation, increasing youth voices, youth empowerment by improving their knowledge, skills and opportunities, and supporting their climate action initiatives.



The event also witnessed the launch of key initiatives aimed at encouraging youth participation in the United Nations climate process and supporting the work of youth-led organisations.

The UAE prepares to host the 28th United Nations climate change summit, Conference of Parties (COP28) from 30th November to 12th December 2023 at Expo City Dubai in coincidence with the “Year of Sustainability” under the theme ‘’Today for Tomorrow''.