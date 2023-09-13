Open Menu

Zayed Bin Hamdan Commends The IGCF For Attracting Best International Media And Communication Practices

Muhammad Irfan Published September 13, 2023 | 11:15 PM

Zayed bin Hamdan commends the IGCF for attracting best international media and communication practices

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the National Media Office, commended the International Government Communication Forum (IGCF) for attracting best international practices in media and communication sector.

This came during H.H.’s attendance today at the launch of the forum’s activities, which is being held by Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB) under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, under the theme “Today’s Resources.. Tomorrow’s Wealth”.

Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan stressed the importance of such forums in strengthening cooperation and sharing experiences with the world to keep pace with the latest media trends at technical and technological domains.


H.H. also praised the good organisation, agenda and programmes of the 12th edition of the IGCF, noting to the successful experiences and experiments in many vital sectors presented by prominent speakers from around the world and their review of the most important ideas and practical experiences that serve humanity.
Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan treasured the efforts made to organise the forum and the role of national competencies in presenting creative ideas that meet the requirements of this stage, serve the needs of countries and societies, and support building relationships and connecting nations.

Related Topics

World Sharjah Media From Government Best Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Sania Mirza lauds Nadia Jamil over her inspiration ..

Sania Mirza lauds Nadia Jamil over her inspirational journey

10 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed briefed about duties of National ..

Hamdan bin Zayed briefed about duties of National Guard

11 minutes ago
 Customs seize large quantity of smuggled goods

Customs seize large quantity of smuggled goods

13 minutes ago
 Postage stamp commemorating 75-yr of Pak-Turkiye d ..

Postage stamp commemorating 75-yr of Pak-Turkiye diplomatic ties unveiled

13 minutes ago
 PPP, PML-N ask ECP to announce date for next elect ..

PPP, PML-N ask ECP to announce date for next elections

10 minutes ago
 Dr. Shafaq Akhtar: A global ambassador of Pakistan ..

Dr. Shafaq Akhtar: A global ambassador of Pakistan's beauty and inspiration

22 minutes ago
Child poverty surges as 1 in 6 live in extreme pov ..

Child poverty surges as 1 in 6 live in extreme poverty worldwide: UNICEF

11 minutes ago
 Last-ditch hunt for Morocco quake survivors

Last-ditch hunt for Morocco quake survivors

11 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets with the NYPD Chief of Train ..

Saif bin Zayed meets with the NYPD Chief of Training

26 minutes ago
 BP shares sink after CEO quits over relationships

BP shares sink after CEO quits over relationships

10 minutes ago
 Religious hatred 'totally unacceptable', UN chief ..

Religious hatred 'totally unacceptable', UN chief says on return from G20 summit ..

10 minutes ago
 ECP debunks Thursday meeting claims

ECP debunks Thursday meeting claims

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East