Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, Tajik Embassy discuss cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jul, 2019) The Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation and the Embassy of Tajikistan in the UAE discussed ways of promoting their humanitarian cooperation, to support the people of Tajikistan in the development process.

Their discussion took place during a meeting between Dr. Ibrahim Hassan Al Zaabi, Director of the Projects and Programmes Administration, who represented Hamad Salem bin Kardous Al Ameri, Director-General of the Foundation, and Sharifi Bahadour Mahmoud Zada, Ambassador of Tajikistan to the UAE, at the foundation’s headquarters.

During the meeting, both sides discussed various educational and relief projects and programmes, including the Zayed Hajj Programme, the foundation’s Ramadan Iftar programmes and other aid programmes, valued at US$1.7 million.

Dr. Al Zaabi stated that the foundation funded a hydroelectric power plant project in 2014, costing $1.

28 million, which generates 800 kilowatts of electricity, to meet the needs of the local population and social and cultural institutions while noting that the foundation will continue its charitable activities, in line with the approach of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

He added that the foundation will consider all requests for aid, to achieve its humanitarian mission to promote human fraternity and ease the suffering of people in need, as well as promote tolerance and ensure security and stability.

Zada thanked Al Zaabi and expressed his appreciation for H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Foundation, and the UAE’s humanitarian role around the world, led by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.