UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable And Humanitarian Foundation, Tajik Embassy Discuss Cooperation

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 06:00 PM

Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, Tajik Embassy discuss cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jul, 2019) The Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation and the Embassy of Tajikistan in the UAE discussed ways of promoting their humanitarian cooperation, to support the people of Tajikistan in the development process.

Their discussion took place during a meeting between Dr. Ibrahim Hassan Al Zaabi, Director of the Projects and Programmes Administration, who represented Hamad Salem bin Kardous Al Ameri, Director-General of the Foundation, and Sharifi Bahadour Mahmoud Zada, Ambassador of Tajikistan to the UAE, at the foundation’s headquarters.

During the meeting, both sides discussed various educational and relief projects and programmes, including the Zayed Hajj Programme, the foundation’s Ramadan Iftar programmes and other aid programmes, valued at US$1.7 million.

Dr. Al Zaabi stated that the foundation funded a hydroelectric power plant project in 2014, costing $1.

28 million, which generates 800 kilowatts of electricity, to meet the needs of the local population and social and cultural institutions while noting that the foundation will continue its charitable activities, in line with the approach of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

He added that the foundation will consider all requests for aid, to achieve its humanitarian mission to promote human fraternity and ease the suffering of people in need, as well as promote tolerance and ensure security and stability.

Zada thanked Al Zaabi and expressed his appreciation for H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Foundation, and the UAE’s humanitarian role around the world, led by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Related Topics

World Hajj Electricity UAE Salem Tajikistan All Million Ramadan

Recent Stories

UAE-Korea discuss cleaner production, eco-industri ..

1 minute ago

Finance Ministry reduces, cancels fees for over 1, ..

16 minutes ago

Air China to buy 20 A350-900 planes from Airbus

6 minutes ago

Loss of lives in road accident saddens Chief Minis ..

6 minutes ago

Fire in Two Buildings Near Thermal Power Plant in ..

6 minutes ago

Man Accused of Burning Pro-Maduro Activist Alive D ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.