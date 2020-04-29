UrduPoint.com
Wed 29th April 2020

Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation distributes Ramadan Ration

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Apr, 2020) Since the first day of the Holy Month of Ramadan, the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation distributed Ramadan Ration to vulnerable families around the country.

The foundation’s teams distributed food parcels in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Al Dhafra, and Northern Regions and provided the needy families with vouchers to enable them to choose their benefits.

Hamad Salem bin Kardous Al Ameri, Director-General of the Foundation, said that the distribution of Ramadan Ration is in line with the directives of the UAE’s leadership to enable citizens and residents to stay at home, noting that the foundation’s employees delivered the food parcels to beneficiaries and communicated with them, as well as with trusted charity institutions, over the telephone and email.

In a video statement published on social media, Al Ameri also sent his greetings to the country’s leadership and stressed the foundation’s keenness to help vulnerable families and official authorities, explaining that the foundation is operating well despite the crisis by using advanced technologies to facilitate remote work.

The Foundation is exerting all its efforts to work in the field of health and education and provide decent lives," he concluded.

