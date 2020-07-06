UrduPoint.com
Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable And Humanitarian Foundation Discusses Cooperation With Kazakh Embassy

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 08:15 PM

Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation discusses cooperation with Kazakh Embassy

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jul, 2020) The Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation and the Embassy of Kazakhstan discussed their cooperation and coordination.

The discussion took place during a meeting held between Hamad Salem bin Kardous Al Ameri, Director-General of the Foundation, and Madiyar Menilbekov, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the UAE, who visited the foundation today.

Menilbekov expressed his country’s appreciation and gratitude at the efforts of the foundation, led by H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Foundation, and H.

H. Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Foundation, while praising the foundation’s support for his country on various projects.

Al Ameri expressed his pride at the visit, which confirmed the humanitarian cooperation between the two sides.

The foundation will continue its humanitarian work upon the directives of the UAE’s leadership, provide humanitarian aid to needy communities, and keep pace with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to support needy people, he added.

