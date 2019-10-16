UrduPoint.com
Zayed Bin Sultan Charitable And Humanitarian Foundation Assesses Needs Of Children With Cancer In Belarus

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Oct, 2019) A delegation from the Zayed bin Sultan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation visited Belarus to examine health projects for children with cancer, to assess their needs and provide assistance.

The delegation’s official mission, held in cooperation with the UAE Embassy in Belarus, is the outcome of a meeting between H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, and Andrey Lochenuk, Ambassador of Belarus to the UAE, which discussed the humanitarian cooperation between the two countries.

The delegation, led by Hamad Salim bin Kardous Al Amiri, Director General of the foundation, visited a cancer centre for children affected by the Chernobyl disaster and inspected its departments.

It also held a meeting with the centre’s administration and specialists, to assess the situation of the sick children and their needs. It then visited the centre’s other wards, which specialise in treating children with disabilities.

The delegation met the Vice President of Belarus, Nikolai Selivanov, who welcomed the delegation's visit and said it would strengthen humanitarian cooperation between the two friendly countries.

The Director-General of the Zayed Bin Sultan Establishment for Charity and Humanitarian Affairs confirmed the keenness of the foundation to assist the cases at hand, which will be studied by the Projects and Programmes Committee.

