Zayed Bin Suroor Appointed As ADCB Board Member

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 04:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Feb, 2021) The Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) has appointed Sheikh Zayed bin Suroor Al Nahyan as a member of the board of Directors of ADCB.

At its meeting, Board members acknowledged the contribution of Abdulla Khalil Al Mutawa to the Bank, who resigned from the Board after 24 years of service.

Khaldoon Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Board of ADCB, commented, "I would like to take this opportunity to extend my heartfelt gratitude to Abdulla Khalil Al Mutawa who has resigned from the Board of Directors after 24 years of service in which he contributed significantly to the development of ADCB into a top tier banking group. I would like to welcome Sheikh Zayed bin Suroor Al Nahyan to the Board and wish him all the success in his new assignment."

