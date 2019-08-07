UrduPoint.com
Zayed Built His Own Model Of Governance And Leadership: Zaki Nusseibeh

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 12:45 AM

Zayed built his own model of governance and leadership: Zaki Nusseibeh

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2019) Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan founded the UAE federation and a modern state, despite tremendous challenges and troubles in the region at that time, Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State, said in a lecture hosted by the Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies and Research,ECSSR, on the occasion of the Founding Father's accession day on 6th August.

With his leadership qualities and traits, Sheikh Zayed built his own model of governance and administration, he pointed out. The Founding Father had his own way in governance and dealing with the ordinary citizens or VIPs as well as international events.

He was so kind to vulnerable and needy people and interacted positively with humanitarian situations, Nusseibeh said.

In security related matters, he said Sheikh Zayed's decisions served both internal and regional security and supported the Arab unity.

On foreign policy, the minister said that the great leader had adopted moderation and centralism in handling pressing issues and maintained constructive communication with others.

Sheikh Zayed worked hard to establish strong relations with his neighbours, settle disputes through peaceful means and dialogue, and to ease inter-Arab tensions, Nusseibeh said.

