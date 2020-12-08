UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zayed Charitable And Humanitarian Foundation To Send Aid To Families In Underdeveloped Countries

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 06:30 PM

Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation to send aid to families in underdeveloped countries

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Dec, 2020) The Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, in cooperation with Khalifa University, is preparing shipments of basic supplies to be sent to various underdeveloped countries in Africa and South Asia, benefitting needy and poor families who live under the poverty line.

The initiative is part of the foundation’s efforts to provide aid both locally and internationally, especially during the coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic, and was implemented after a community study was conducted by its Programmes and Projects Department, as part of its strategic plan aimed at helping poor countries.

Hamad Salem bin Kardous Al Ameri, Director-General of the Foundation, said that the foundation is carrying out its charitable and humanitarian role to ease the suffering of people deprived of the basics of a decent life, without any racial or religious bias.

Dr. Ibrahim Al Zaabi, Director of the Programmes and Projects Department, said that the foundation is drafting several local and international humanitarian initiatives in the areas of education and health, especially during the current conditions resulting from the coronavirus pandemic, in addition to initiatives in the areas of relief aid and innovation.

"We hope that the success of this campaign, in cooperation with Khalifa University, will lead to more efforts to assume our social responsibility with other authorities and organisations willing to engage in humanitarian action," he added.

Related Topics

Africa Poor Education Salem Lead From Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Forbes' Asia 100 Digital stars list mentions Mahi ..

26 minutes ago

The Arts Councils who are not working for the prom ..

40 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif suggests all resignations be submitte ..

50 minutes ago

10,000 news items in over a dozen languages appear ..

51 minutes ago

SEC approves draft contract for organising sale in ..

1 hour ago

Smart Dubai launches Integration Platform as a Ser ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.