Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation to send aid to families in underdeveloped countries

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Dec, 2020) The Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, in cooperation with Khalifa University, is preparing shipments of basic supplies to be sent to various underdeveloped countries in Africa and South Asia, benefitting needy and poor families who live under the poverty line.

The initiative is part of the foundation’s efforts to provide aid both locally and internationally, especially during the coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic, and was implemented after a community study was conducted by its Programmes and Projects Department, as part of its strategic plan aimed at helping poor countries.

Hamad Salem bin Kardous Al Ameri, Director-General of the Foundation, said that the foundation is carrying out its charitable and humanitarian role to ease the suffering of people deprived of the basics of a decent life, without any racial or religious bias.

Dr. Ibrahim Al Zaabi, Director of the Programmes and Projects Department, said that the foundation is drafting several local and international humanitarian initiatives in the areas of education and health, especially during the current conditions resulting from the coronavirus pandemic, in addition to initiatives in the areas of relief aid and innovation.

"We hope that the success of this campaign, in cooperation with Khalifa University, will lead to more efforts to assume our social responsibility with other authorities and organisations willing to engage in humanitarian action," he added.