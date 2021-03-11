UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zayed Charitable And Humanitarian Foundation Lays Foundation Stone Of Islamic Academy In Kyrgyzstan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 04:45 PM

Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation lays foundation stone of Islamic Academy in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Mar, 2021) Hamad Salem bin Kardous Al Ameri, Director-General of the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, laid the foundation stone of the Islamic Academy in Tokmok, Northern Kyrgyzstan, in the presence of Ulukbek Karymshakov, Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan.

The academy will run 10 classes on an overall space of some 5,000-square metres, costing US$5 million. It will offer graduate and postgraduate courses and establish a charity endowment to ensure its future business continuity.

Sadyr Japarov, President of Kyrgyzstan, received the delegation from the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation to discuss relevant programmes and projects, including the Islamic Academy.

Japarov thanked the UAE’s leadership, government and people for its charity and humanitarian projects carried out in Kyrgyzstan, noting that the academy in Tokmok will help boost the relations between the two friendly countries.

Al Ameri stated that the project to construct the academy was launched upon the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, with the monitoring of H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Foundation, and H.H. Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Foundation.

The foundation will monitor the project's progress to ensure its readiness by March 2022, and is continuing to achieve its charitable and humanitarian objectives despite the conditions facing the entire world caused by the coronavirus pandemic, he added, noting that it has reached out to some 180 countries to help poor and vulnerable people without discrimination.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Business Poor UAE Abu Dhabi Salem Progress Kyrgyzstan March From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Oil and gas sector to less likely witness signific ..

2 minutes ago

EDGE announces strategic agreement with Israel Aer ..

18 minutes ago

Karachi will host remaining matches of PSL this ye ..

23 minutes ago

Rs 120m Eco Theme Park approved at picturesque Tau ..

2 minutes ago

DC to resolve people's problems at doorsteps

2 minutes ago

China to continue spurring vitality of market enti ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.