Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation lays foundation stone of Islamic Academy in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Mar, 2021) Hamad Salem bin Kardous Al Ameri, Director-General of the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, laid the foundation stone of the Islamic Academy in Tokmok, Northern Kyrgyzstan, in the presence of Ulukbek Karymshakov, Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan.

The academy will run 10 classes on an overall space of some 5,000-square metres, costing US$5 million. It will offer graduate and postgraduate courses and establish a charity endowment to ensure its future business continuity.

Sadyr Japarov, President of Kyrgyzstan, received the delegation from the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation to discuss relevant programmes and projects, including the Islamic Academy.

Japarov thanked the UAE’s leadership, government and people for its charity and humanitarian projects carried out in Kyrgyzstan, noting that the academy in Tokmok will help boost the relations between the two friendly countries.

Al Ameri stated that the project to construct the academy was launched upon the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, with the monitoring of H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Foundation, and H.H. Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Foundation.

The foundation will monitor the project's progress to ensure its readiness by March 2022, and is continuing to achieve its charitable and humanitarian objectives despite the conditions facing the entire world caused by the coronavirus pandemic, he added, noting that it has reached out to some 180 countries to help poor and vulnerable people without discrimination.