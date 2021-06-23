Zayed Charitable Foundation begins its 'Eid Clothing' initiative

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jun, 2021) Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation has begun implementing its seasonal programme, "Eid Clothing", ahead of Eid Al Adha.

Hamad Salem bin Kordous Al Ameri, Director-General of the Foundation, said that the foundation aims to achieve its goals in charitable work based on its social responsibility in line with the approach established by the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

He added that the Foundation - with the generous follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Foundation; and H.H. Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Foundation - is working to complete the programme before the Eid to bring joy to underprivileged children.