Zayed Charitable & Humanitarian Foundation carries out seven Ramadan initiatives in UAE, overseas

ABU DHABI, February (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Mar, 2025) The Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation (Zayed CHF) today announced the launch of its Ramadan Programme inside and outside the United Arab Emirates, which will continue throughout the Holy Month 1446 AH.

The Ramadan Programme include seven initiatives: ‘Ramadan Mir’; ‘UAE Iftar’; ‘International Iftar’; ‘Fast-Breaking’; in addition to the distribution of ‘Ramadan Baskets’ and ‘Purchase Vouchers’ to those eligible, and the 'Eid al-Fitr Clothing', bringing the total number of beneficiaries of these programmes to over 700,000.