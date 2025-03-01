Open Menu

Zayed Charitable & Humanitarian Foundation Carries Out Seven Ramadan Initiatives In UAE, Overseas

Muhammad Irfan Published March 01, 2025 | 02:47 PM

Zayed Charitable & Humanitarian Foundation carries out seven Ramadan initiatives in UAE, overseas

ABU DHABI, February (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Mar, 2025) The Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation (Zayed CHF) today announced the launch of its Ramadan Programme inside and outside the United Arab Emirates, which will continue throughout the Holy Month 1446 AH.

The Ramadan Programme include seven initiatives: ‘Ramadan Mir’; ‘UAE Iftar’; ‘International Iftar’; ‘Fast-Breaking’; in addition to the distribution of ‘Ramadan Baskets’ and ‘Purchase Vouchers’ to those eligible, and the 'Eid al-Fitr Clothing', bringing the total number of beneficiaries of these programmes to over 700,000.

Related Topics

United Arab Emirates Swiss Franc Ramadan

Recent Stories

UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulat ..

UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulations from leaders of Arab, Isl ..

3 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Chairwoman of Presidency ..

UAE leaders congratulate Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina on I ..

3 minutes ago
 China's non-manufacturing sector continues to expa ..

China's non-manufacturing sector continues to expand in February

3 minutes ago
 Chinese researchers invent power-free device to se ..

Chinese researchers invent power-free device to separate plasma from whole blood

3 minutes ago
 S. Korea's exports rebound to US$52.6 bn in Februa ..

S. Korea's exports rebound to US$52.6 bn in February

4 minutes ago
 Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Fujairah completes pr ..

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Fujairah completes preparations for Ramadan

4 minutes ago
Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque - Al Ain completes pre ..

Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque - Al Ain completes preparation for Ramadan

4 minutes ago
 Zayed Charitable & Humanitarian Foundation carries ..

Zayed Charitable & Humanitarian Foundation carries out seven Ramadan initiatives ..

5 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs records 72% pre-arrival customs ..

Abu Dhabi Customs records 72% pre-arrival customs clearance rate in 2024

5 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed chairs board meeting of Environme ..

Hamdan bin Zayed chairs board meeting of Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi

5 minutes ago
 UAE, Iran discuss ways to deepen cooperation

UAE, Iran discuss ways to deepen cooperation

6 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Department of Energy hosts Energy & Wate ..

Abu Dhabi Department of Energy hosts Energy & Water Forum

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East