Zayed Charitable & Humanitarian Foundation Conducts Ramadan Iftar Programme In Malaysia In Cooperation With UAE Embassy
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2025 | 11:15 PM
KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Mar, 2025) The Zayed Charitable & Humanitarian Foundation, in collaboration with the UAE Embassy in Kuala Lumpur, has distributed Iftar meals and food baskets to vulnerable groups and orphans in Malaysia during Ramadan.
Dr. Mubarak Saeed AlDhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Malaysia, initiated the programme at Masjid Jamek Kampung Baru in the capital, in the presence of Johari Abdul Ghani, Minister of Plantation and Commodities, along with several senior Malaysian officials, and representatives of charitable and community organisations.The Iftar initiative witnessed wide participation from Malaysian officials throughout the holy month.
Minister Abdul Ghani praised the Zayed Charitable & Humanitarian Foundation for its efforts in supporting vulnerable groups and extending a helping hand to those in need.
Beneficiaries of the Ramadan initiative in Malaysia expressed their gratitude to the UAE and its leadership for their pioneering humanitarian efforts. They acknowledged the significant impact of UAE-based charitable organisations on easing the suffering of the underprivileged during Ramadan.
The Foundation affirmed its commitment to the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan's legacy of sustainable humanitarian aid, which is actively pursued under the UAE's leadership to alleviate the suffering of vulnerable groups worldwide.
