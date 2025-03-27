- Home
Zayed Charitable & Humanitarian Foundation Implementing Ramadan Iftar Programme In Egypt
Umer Jamshaid Published March 27, 2025 | 11:30 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Mar, 2025) CAIRO, 27th March, 2025 (WAM) – The Zayed Charitable & Humanitarian Foundation, in collaboration with the UAE Embassy in Cairo, is actively implementing its Ramadan Iftar Programme, distributing food baskets to vulnerable families across multiple governorates in Egypt. The initiative aims to provide essential support and foster goodwill during the holy month.
The Foundation confirmed the successful distribution of aid in governorates including Cairo and Al Beheira, noting that the Iftar Saem programme is a core component of the Foundation's humanitarian efforts, embodying principles of social solidarity and compassion, and mitigating hardship during Ramadan.
Adhering to the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Foundation extends its Ramadan Iftar programme to over 13 countries globally, in coordination with the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its diplomatic missions.
Thousands of beneficiaries have expressed gratitude for the UAE's generous contribution, acknowledging the positive impact of the provision of Ramadan meals and conveying appreciation to the Zayed Charitable & Humanitarian Foundation.
