Open Menu

Zayed Charitable & Humanitarian Foundation Implementing Ramadan Iftar Programme In Egypt

Umer Jamshaid Published March 27, 2025 | 11:30 PM

Zayed Charitable & Humanitarian Foundation implementing Ramadan Iftar Programme in Egypt

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Mar, 2025) CAIRO, 27th March, 2025 (WAM) – The Zayed Charitable & Humanitarian Foundation, in collaboration with the UAE Embassy in Cairo, is actively implementing its Ramadan Iftar Programme, distributing food baskets to vulnerable families across multiple governorates in Egypt. The initiative aims to provide essential support and foster goodwill during the holy month.

The Foundation confirmed the successful distribution of aid in governorates including Cairo and Al Beheira, noting that the Iftar Saem programme is a core component of the Foundation's humanitarian efforts, embodying principles of social solidarity and compassion, and mitigating hardship during Ramadan.

Adhering to the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Foundation extends its Ramadan Iftar programme to over 13 countries globally, in coordination with the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its diplomatic missions.

Thousands of beneficiaries have expressed gratitude for the UAE's generous contribution, acknowledging the positive impact of the provision of Ramadan meals and conveying appreciation to the Zayed Charitable & Humanitarian Foundation.

Related Topics

Egypt UAE Cairo March Ramadan

Recent Stories

UAE President receives written message from Presid ..

UAE President receives written message from President of Angola on strengthening ..

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Sports launches ‘Digital Transformat ..

Ministry of Sports launches ‘Digital Transformation, Sports Innovation Platfor ..

2 hours ago
 Modon, Elsewedy Industrial Development collaborate ..

Modon, Elsewedy Industrial Development collaborate to launch industrial zone for ..

2 hours ago
 Sunny Varkey, his family contribute AED 100 millio ..

Sunny Varkey, his family contribute AED 100 million to Fathers' Endowment campai ..

2 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed issues resolution to restructure ..

Mansour bin Zayed issues resolution to restructure Board of Trustees of Zayed bi ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah police chief opens modern prison libraries

Sharjah police chief opens modern prison libraries

2 hours ago
Al Jalila Foundation raises AED 50 million at char ..

Al Jalila Foundation raises AED 50 million at charity suhoor

2 hours ago
 DoH’s digital transformation sets new standards ..

DoH’s digital transformation sets new standards in healthcare service excellen ..

2 hours ago
 Department of Community Development launches Volun ..

Department of Community Development launches Volunteer in 60 Seconds initiative

2 hours ago
 Dubai Chambers discuss strengthening trade, invest ..

Dubai Chambers discuss strengthening trade, investment relations with Indian Amb ..

2 hours ago
 Tariq Al Futtaim Investments contributes AED 3 mil ..

Tariq Al Futtaim Investments contributes AED 3 million to Fathers' Endowment cam ..

2 hours ago
 SCI, TBHF send aid plane to Gaza

SCI, TBHF send aid plane to Gaza

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East