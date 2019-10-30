UrduPoint.com
Zayed Charity Marathon To Be Held On 27th December In Suez, Egypt

Wed 30th October 2019 | 07:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Oct, 2019) The Higher Organising Committee of the Zayed Charity Marathon announced that the marathon’s sixth edition will be held in Suez, Egypt, on 27th December, 2019.

The announcement was made at a press conference, held at the Armed Forces Officers Club in Abu Dhabi, and was attended by Minister of Youth and sports of Egypt, Ashraf Sobhy, Lt. General Mohammed Hilal Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee, Sherif Mohammed Fouad Al Bedewi, Egyptian Ambassador to the UAE, and Mohammed Sobhi Hassanein, Vice President of the Universities Sports Federation.

Lt. General Al Kaabi stated that the marathon’s sixth edition will take place in Egypt, under the framework of the cooperation between the Egyptian Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Higher Organising Committee of the Zayed Charity Marathon and the UAE Embassy in Egypt, noting that the event was previously held in Cairo on three occasions, as well as in Luxor and Ismailiyah, with the support and upon the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to continue the humanitarian legacy of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

The event’s proceeds this year will be donated to the cancer hospital of Cairo University, he added, noting that the marathon’s prize money will total EGP2 million.

