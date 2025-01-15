Zayed Charity Marathon to kick off in Miami Saturday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIAMI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jan, 2025) The UAE is preparing to launch the 17th edition of the Zayed Charity Marathon in Miami, Florida, aiming to support the National Kidney Foundation and provide assistance to kidney failure patients as part of its ongoing commitment to global charitable and humanitarian efforts.

The Supreme Organising Committee of the Zayed Charity Marathon is set to meet on Thursday with the CEO of the National Kidney Foundation in Florida to discuss the final preparations for the Marathon, which will take place at Regatta Park in Miami this coming Saturday.

During the meeting, Mohamed Helal Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Supreme Organising Committee, will review the foundation's efforts to serve kidney failure patients, its programmes and research, the latest scientific and technological advancements in the field, and its future projects—especially as the proceeds from this edition of the Zayed Charity Marathon are dedicated to supporting the foundation in Florida.

Earlier today, Al Kaabi visited the marathon routes at Regatta Park in Miami and met with local organising partners in the city. He confirmed that preparations are progressing smoothly, thanks to full cooperation with U.S.-based partners and the UAE Embassy in Washington.

He stated, "The Zayed Charity Marathon began in Abu Dhabi in 2001, inspired by an idea from President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to support charitable and humanitarian causes.

It was introduced to the United States in 2005, with New York hosting previous editions annually, and expanded to Egypt in 2014.

"Today, the UAE reaches a new milestone in Miami, supporting the National Kidney Foundation in Florida. This is undoubtedly a historic event that marks a new chapter in the legacy of this annual charity initiative."

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez emphasised that the event goes beyond being a sporting race to serve as an opportunity for change, delivering a powerful societal message that raises awareness about kidney diseases, which affect over 35 million Americans annually.

"We are thrilled to invite people from all walks of life to join us for the Zayed Charity Marathon next Saturday. What makes this event unique is its connection to Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founder of the UAE, whose legacy of philanthropy inspires everyone, particularly in supporting patients and those in need," Mayor Suarez added.

Zayed Charity Marathon remains one of the most prominent events supporting charitable work in the UAE, Egypt, and the United States, raising funds to treat patients.