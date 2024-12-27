Zayed Charity Run attracts 50,000 participants to support cancer patients in Egypt

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Dec, 2024) The ninth edition of the Zayed Charity Run commenced this morning in Egypt's New Administrative Capital under the patronage of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi of the Arab Republic of Egypt.

The event attracted over 50,000 participants from various age groups who completed the 10-kilometre course.

The total prize fund for the run reached EGP20 million, in addition to 200 twin Umrah trips. The proceeds were allocated to the Children's Cancer Hospital (57357) in Cairo, in line with the event’s charitable and humanitarian objectives.

The run was attended by Dr. Sultan Saif Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs; Dr. Ashraf Sobhy, Egyptian Minister of Youth and Sports; Mohammed Hilal Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Supreme Organising Committee of the Run, who initiated the start signal; Mariam Khalifa Al Kaabi, UAE Ambassador to Egypt; Aref Hamad Al Awani, Secretary-General of Abu Dhabi Sports Council; and Rashid Mubarak Al Mansouri, Secretary-General of Emirates Red Crescent.

Dr. Sultan Saif Al Neyadi highlighted the strong relations between the UAE and Egypt, describing the Zayed Charity Run as a valuable charitable initiative from the UAE to its brothers and friends.

He expressed his delight at the large turnout, reflecting the eagerness of men, women, youth, and children to engage in charitable activities. He noted that this aligns with the UAE’s message of promoting goodness, peace, love, and the values of generosity, tolerance, and coexistence.

Dr. Ashraf Sobhy emphasised that the Zayed Charity Run transcends sports, serving as a bridge of collaboration between Egypt and the UAE and a model for humanitarian work. He noted that the event, first held in Egypt in 2014, continues to progress steadily towards achieving its philanthropic goals.

Mohammed Hilal Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Supreme Organising Committee of the Run, described the event as a true embodiment of the values instilled by the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, which include generosity and humanity.

Al Kaabi stated that raising funds for the Children's Cancer Hospital 57357 reflects the rich legacy of the run.

Aref Hamad Al Awani, Secretary-General of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, expressed pride in the success of the ninth edition of the Zayed Charity Run, highlighting how the event showcases the UAE’s commitment to humanitarian initiatives globally.

Dr. Sherif Abouelnaga, General Manager of Hospital 57357, praised the UAE's leadership for supporting charitable and humanitarian projects worldwide. He acknowledged the significant legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in assisting those in need. Dr. Abou El Naga noted that the inaugural run in Egypt in 2014 raised US$15.8 million, significantly contributing to the hospital’s initial construction phase.