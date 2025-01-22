Open Menu

Zayed Foundation Continues Providing Relief Aid To Gaza

Sumaira FH Published January 22, 2025 | 03:30 PM

Zayed Foundation continues providing relief aid to Gaza

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jan, 2025) The Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation has reinforced its commitment to supporting Palestinians in the Gaza Strip by providing critical relief aid as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3.

On Wednesday, volunteers from the Zayed Foundation and Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities packed 3,000 winter aid kits for shipment to Gaza. The initiative is part of the UAE's broader efforts to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people through timely and effective humanitarian assistance.

Abdulaziz Al Zaidi, Director of Projects and Programmes Management at the Foundation, stressed that these initiatives highlight the UAE's deep-rooted humanitarian values in supporting Gaza's people and bolstering their resilience.

He also underscored the effective collaboration among various institutions and entities within the humanitarian sector as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3.

The delivery of relief aid by sea, land, and air underscores the UAE's long-standing dedication to supporting the Palestinian people.

Related Topics

Gaza UAE From Mohammed Bin Zayed

Recent Stories

Chinese-Emirati cultural event celebrates heritage ..

Chinese-Emirati cultural event celebrates heritage, sustainability

2 minutes ago
 Zayed Foundation continues providing relief aid to ..

Zayed Foundation continues providing relief aid to Gaza

2 minutes ago
 Dubai International Chamber highlights expansion o ..

Dubai International Chamber highlights expansion opportunities for local compani ..

17 minutes ago
 Arab Parliament Speaker praises Abu Dhabi's leader ..

Arab Parliament Speaker praises Abu Dhabi's leadership as safest city

17 minutes ago
 Islamic Treasury Bonds Auction for January attract ..

Islamic Treasury Bonds Auction for January attracts bids worth AED6.91 billion

1 hour ago
 RAK to host Stevie Awards ceremony on February 22

RAK to host Stevie Awards ceremony on February 22

1 hour ago
Rashid Al Dhaheri wins second in Formula Regional ..

Rashid Al Dhaheri wins second in Formula Regional Middle East

2 hours ago
 Minister of Economy spotlights UAE’s competitive ..

Minister of Economy spotlights UAE’s competitive advantages at Davos 2025

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders offer condolences to Turkish President ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to Turkish President over victims of hotel fire

2 hours ago
 SC benches’ jurisdiction: AGP objects to appoint ..

SC benches’ jurisdiction: AGP objects to appointment of amicus curies

2 hours ago
 16.8 thousand GCC nationals registered in pension ..

16.8 thousand GCC nationals registered in pension systems: GCC Statistical Centr ..

3 hours ago
 Davos 2025: Collaboration only viable path forward ..

Davos 2025: Collaboration only viable path forward to secure future progress

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East