Zayed Foundation Continues Providing Relief Aid To Gaza
Sumaira FH Published January 22, 2025 | 03:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jan, 2025) The Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation has reinforced its commitment to supporting Palestinians in the Gaza Strip by providing critical relief aid as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3.
On Wednesday, volunteers from the Zayed Foundation and Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities packed 3,000 winter aid kits for shipment to Gaza. The initiative is part of the UAE's broader efforts to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people through timely and effective humanitarian assistance.
Abdulaziz Al Zaidi, Director of Projects and Programmes Management at the Foundation, stressed that these initiatives highlight the UAE's deep-rooted humanitarian values in supporting Gaza's people and bolstering their resilience.
He also underscored the effective collaboration among various institutions and entities within the humanitarian sector as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3.
The delivery of relief aid by sea, land, and air underscores the UAE's long-standing dedication to supporting the Palestinian people.
Zayed Foundation continues providing relief aid to Gaza
