Zayed Foundation delegation visits development projects in Ethiopia

ADDIS ABABA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jul, 2019) Hamad Salem bin Kardous Al Ameri, Director-General of the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, has visited the foundation’s projects in Ethiopia during his visit to Addis Ababa.

These projects include the Al Nour mosque, which is among the large cultural centres there comprising three floors with a capacity to accommodate several hundreds of people. The mosque, which is located in the city centre and is among the largest in Addis Ababa was built at a cost of US$2,444,610.

Bin Kardous discussed with members of the Supreme Islamic Council in Ethiopia, several Imams of mosques and the project’s consultant the need to establish a maintenance workshop to preserve the building and restore it to constitute a cultural beacon from the UAE and a model to receive people coming for prayers and hold charity and humanitarian activities.

The delegation also toured Al Salam mosque which was built by the foundation at a cost of $1 million, noting the mosque's maintenance needs.

The Director-General of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation promised to draft plans to maintain both mosques along with the project’s consultant and executive authorities.

He pointed out that the foundation will continue performing its role in educational, health, charity and humanitarian projects in addition to its large projects such as building mosques, schools, hospitals, digging wells and relief areas in 177 countries around the world.

The Supreme Islamic Council in Ethiopia expressed its thanks and gratitude to the UAE leadership, government and the people for supporting the country in many areas including those of relief and development.

The Council also thanked Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, and H.H. Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, for supporting their country with humanitarian projects, in addition to the provision of grants from the Zayed Hajj Programme and the annual Ramadan Iftar programme.