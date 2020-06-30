Zayed Higher, King Salman Centre launch joint strategic project on special education

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jun, 2020) As part of their strategic partnership and in implementation of the terms of the agreement established between Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination and the King Salman Centre for Disability Research, the two entities have launched a strategic project to implement research and care programmes in the field of special education as part of their agreement to collaborate in scientific and academic research and in training provision.

With the support and organisation of the King Salman Centre, Saudi Arabia, the Zayed Higher has selected a diverse group of its employees to participate in the training programme which includes research planning and preparation in the field of special education, as well as professional writing skill coaching, to be delivered by the centre for two hours per day, over a period of three days, via the centre's electronic training platform.

Abdullah Abdul Ali Al Humaidan, Secretary-General of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, stated that the King Salman Centre has an extensive and specialised background in research within the field of special education, and that the participation of a selection of the organisation’s employees in this programme undoubtedly contributes to the development of both the research skills and the experience of both national and specialised staff.

"Through the development of methodology knowledge and the associated writing and drafting of research and scientific studies that are directly related to people of determination and their social, academic and economic enrichment, we also enrich all departments of the organisation through the collection and provision of data and information based on evidence gathered through conducting studies and research on topics related to people of determination in Zayed Higher, as well as on regional, national and international platforms.

Inclusion in this programme also facilitates the organisation’s goal of attaining self-sufficiency in scientific research," he added.

He went on to say that Zayed Higher is invaluably supported by the supervision and follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Directors. "It is under his supervision that we are analyzing the results of research and specialised scientific studies and applying key findings in the development of future policies, decision-making and in understanding the needs of our people of determination and the enhancement of services provided to them, toward the development of the organization as a whole," Al Humaidan noted.

The total number of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination employees who are enrolled in the Research Curriculum Programme in Special Education has reached 26 employees from various specialised and administrative fields. The programme aims to understand scientific research and evidence-based practices in sciences and special education.