UrduPoint.com

Zayed Higher Organisation Celebrates Kuwait's 62nd National Day

Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2023 | 11:15 AM

Zayed Higher Organisation celebrates Kuwait&#039;s 62nd National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2023) Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO) joins Kuwait in celebrating its 62nd National Day by producing scarves and a bag made with the hands of ZHO’s affiliates through vocational rehabilitation workshops.

The scarves bear the flags of the two countries and are gifted to the Kuwaiti People of Determination - in the Integrated Care Institution for People with Disabilities, under the umbrella of the Public Authority for Disability Affairs, and the Nasser House Nursery for People with Needs - to congratulate them on this occasion.

The bag bears the official slogan of the celebration ‘Glory and Pride’, and the bee logo is the distinctive and approved mark for products of People of Determination in the UAE.

The ZHO's People of Determination congratulated their Kuwaiti counterparts on their National Day via video communication, during which they expressed their love and appreciation for their country, its leadership and its people.

The move comes as part of the organisation's initiatives to highlight the role of its affiliates in all national, regional and international events.

Related Topics

UAE Kuwait All Love

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Sultan of Brunei on Natio ..

UAE leaders congratulate Sultan of Brunei on National Day

35 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Guyana on Re ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Guyana on Republic Day

35 minutes ago
 Nation completely rejects PTI’s `Jail Bharo move ..

Nation completely rejects PTI’s `Jail Bharo movement’: Sanaullah

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 February 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 23rd February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 23rd February 2023

2 hours ago
 Commander of UAE Land Forces meets high-ranking of ..

Commander of UAE Land Forces meets high-ranking officials at IDEX

10 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.