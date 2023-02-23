ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2023) Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO) joins Kuwait in celebrating its 62nd National Day by producing scarves and a bag made with the hands of ZHO’s affiliates through vocational rehabilitation workshops.

The scarves bear the flags of the two countries and are gifted to the Kuwaiti People of Determination - in the Integrated Care Institution for People with Disabilities, under the umbrella of the Public Authority for Disability Affairs, and the Nasser House Nursery for People with Needs - to congratulate them on this occasion.

The bag bears the official slogan of the celebration ‘Glory and Pride’, and the bee logo is the distinctive and approved mark for products of People of Determination in the UAE.

The ZHO's People of Determination congratulated their Kuwaiti counterparts on their National Day via video communication, during which they expressed their love and appreciation for their country, its leadership and its people.

The move comes as part of the organisation's initiatives to highlight the role of its affiliates in all national, regional and international events.