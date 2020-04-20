Zayed Higher Organisation, Emirates Foundation run virtual Emirati sign language workshops

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Apr, 2020) The Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, in partnership with Emirates Foundation, has launched a virtual Emirati sign language educational workshop accessible on computers and smart devices via the videofacing app Zoom.

The community programme is launched to coincide with the marking of the 45th Deaf Arab Week later this month, and with the support of volunteers.ae, as well as the Higher National Committee for Regulating Volunteering during Crisis which are mobilising volunteers across various sectors.

The initiative was established in light of the current conditions that countries are facing and everyone’s commitment to stay indoors to preserve health and safety, the Organisation said in a press statement today.

Abdullah Abd Alali Al Humaidan, Secretary General of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, said ZHO is working hard to "integrate, qualify and train the largest number of People of Determination" to "make them active individuals in society and involve them in the path of construction and development.

"

The programme will raise awareness of sign language and introduce and educate people of all ages on Emirati sign language. The workshop will also teach the Emirati sign language dictionary and how to utilise those words.

For his part, Ahmed Al Shamsi, Acting CEO Emirates Foundation said, "There is no doubt that what the entire world is going through... reestablishes the importance of joining efforts across sectors, both as institutions and as individuals, to leverage their capabilities and expertise."

The Organisation added that the workshops will be conducted between 19-23 April, with 400 people already signed up.