UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zayed Higher Organisation, Emirates Foundation Run Virtual Emirati Sign Language Workshops

Sumaira FH 24 seconds ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 09:00 PM

Zayed Higher Organisation, Emirates Foundation run virtual Emirati sign language workshops

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Apr, 2020) The Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, in partnership with Emirates Foundation, has launched a virtual Emirati sign language educational workshop accessible on computers and smart devices via the videofacing app Zoom.

The community programme is launched to coincide with the marking of the 45th Deaf Arab Week later this month, and with the support of volunteers.ae, as well as the Higher National Committee for Regulating Volunteering during Crisis which are mobilising volunteers across various sectors.

The initiative was established in light of the current conditions that countries are facing and everyone’s commitment to stay indoors to preserve health and safety, the Organisation said in a press statement today.

Abdullah Abd Alali Al Humaidan, Secretary General of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, said ZHO is working hard to "integrate, qualify and train the largest number of People of Determination" to "make them active individuals in society and involve them in the path of construction and development.

"

The programme will raise awareness of sign language and introduce and educate people of all ages on Emirati sign language. The workshop will also teach the Emirati sign language dictionary and how to utilise those words.

For his part, Ahmed Al Shamsi, Acting CEO Emirates Foundation said, "There is no doubt that what the entire world is going through... reestablishes the importance of joining efforts across sectors, both as institutions and as individuals, to leverage their capabilities and expertise."

The Organisation added that the workshops will be conducted between 19-23 April, with 400 people already signed up.

Related Topics

World April All Arab

Recent Stories

DP World to support artisans and small businesses ..

11 seconds ago

Khalifa University researchers develop mathematica ..

18 seconds ago

Johnson Reluctant to Lift Lockdown Amid Fears of S ..

12 minutes ago

US, Norway Prototype Effort Seeks Solid Fuel Propu ..

12 minutes ago

Iran lets more businesses reopen as virus toll ris ..

12 minutes ago

Several steps being taken by FESCO to facilitate c ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.